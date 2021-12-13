Prince George's County man captures driver mishandling delivery on Ring doorbell

A Prince George's County man captured a delivery driver mishandling a package on his Ring doorbell camera that contained a Christmas gift for his daughter.

David Johnson sent the video to FOX 5 showing the driver walking up to his home and, instead of placing the package on the ground, throwing it on the steps. The package then rolls off the steps as the driver walks away.

Johnson says the package contained a Nintendo Wii for his 6-year-old daughter to open on Christmas.

He says he's already contacted Walmart to ask what to do if the family turns it on Christmas morning and it doesn't work. They said it would be covered under warranty.

Johnson says he knows delivery drivers have a tough job, especially this time of year, but just wants a little more care.

"Don’t get me wrong. I take my hat off to the drivers because I know they deliver a thousand packages a day, Monday through Friday, Saturdays and Sundays," Johnson says. "I just want them to know basically. It’s the holiday weekend, we spend a lot of money on these packages, just take a little extra time. It doesn’t need to be all the way to the door, he could have just laid it on the ground instead of just throwing it. Especially when it rolled back towards him. He just was walking away from the package."

FOX 5 reached out to FedEx about this and received a response saying:

"The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers."

If a holiday package arrives broken or damaged, experts say the first thing you should do is document the damage by taking pictures of the box and the item.