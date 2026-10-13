Prince George’s County leaders demand return of grant money awarded to California nonprofit

The Brief Prince George's County leaders called for the return of $7 million in grant funding awarded to a California nonprofit. The leaders set a five-day deadline for compliance as questions are raised about the award process. Leaders said the funds were designated for District 7, identified as one of the most underserved council districts.



Prince George’s County leaders are calling for the immediate return of more than $7 million in grant funding that was previously awarded to a California-based nonprofit.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy and County Council Chair Krystal Oriadha set a five-day deadline for compliance amid mounting questions over the award process.

What we know:

The move targets the second disbursement of FY2026 Project Charges Pilot Program funds awarded to Edward Charles Foundation/Community on the Frontline. Questions were raised about the selection process and ties between the leadership of the nonprofit and Council Chair Oriadha.

During an interview with FOX 5, Braveboy said that she and Oriadha issued a joint letter formally demanding the money be handed back to the county.

"We've asked for the money to be returned within five days," Braveboy said, adding that the county "will use all means necessary to get this money back" if the organization fails to comply.

Braveboy stressed that the grant had been awarded through a County Council process rather than her office.

Braveboy noted that she has instructed the council to reform its vetting and evaluation procedures to guarantee transparency and integrity. Braveboy also directed the county auditor to partner with an outside investigative firm to review all funds directed to Community on the Frontline since 2024, an allocation period that predates her administration.

"The immediate return of funds will preserve taxpayer resources while an investigation is pending. Getting the taxpayers’ money back right now is the best way to protect it while we work with the County Council to correct deficiencies in the Council’s grants program," Braveboy said in a statement.

Braveboy did not assert that any criminal or illegal wrongdoing took place. She questioned the decision to hire an out-of-state entity to administer local resources.

"It does not make sense for an entity out of California, clearly on the other side of the country, to manage funds for Prince George's County," Braveboy said.

She cited existing organizations such as the Greater Washington Community Foundation that maintain county offices and can act as local fiscal sponsors.

Council Chair Oriadha also emphasized that no official wrongdoing has been uncovered.

"There has been no finding of wrongdoing by the County Council or Community on the Frontline," Oriadha said in a statement. "There is no evidence that funding is missing, and I believe this is the clearest path forward to demonstrate that to the public."

Oriadha said that returning the money and providing a clear, public accounting is intended to dispel speculation, counter misinformation and shift focus back to community priorities.

What's next:

Both county leaders stressed that the funds were specifically designated for District 7, identified by Braveboy as one of the county's most underserved council districts.

County officials plan to establish a structured vetting and tracking process to redistribute the returned dollars to local nonprofits directly serving District 7 residents.