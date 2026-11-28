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The Brief A 16-year-old passenger died and two other people were hospitalized after a stolen car crashed during a Virginia State Police chase early Saturday in Fairfax County. The car went airborne near Old Mount Vernon Road and Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, throwing all three people from the vehicle before troopers found a gun at the scene. The driver, 21-year-old Derric E. Belizare of Alexandria, is in critical condition and faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony eluding and grand larceny.



A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 21-year-old Alexandria man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle went airborne and crashed during a Virginia State Police pursuit in Fairfax County early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 2:54 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, a Fairfax County police officer tried to pull over a reported stolen vehicle near Lockheed Boulevard and Fairchild Drive. When the driver refused to stop, a Virginia State Police trooper in the area began chasing the car. State police noted that the Fairfax County officer did not join the pursuit.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Old Mount Vernon Road and Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, the driver lost control. The car went airborne and slammed into a driveway culvert and a retaining wall, throwing all three people inside from the vehicle.

Troopers also found a firearm at the scene of the crash.

Victims and charges

Additional troopers arrived and rendered aid before all three occupants were taken to area hospitals. One passenger, a 16-year-old boy, died from his injuries at the hospital. A second passenger is in stable condition.

Virginia State Police identified the driver as Derric E. Belizare, 21, of Alexandria. He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Troopers said they will be obtaining charges against Belizare for grand larceny, felony eluding and involuntary manslaughter.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.