Prince George's County judge accused of misconduct, failing to maintain impartiality

A Prince George's County judge is facing charges of misconduct from the Commission on Judicial Disabilities, including bias against a man on trial for rape.

Judge April Ademiluyi was elected to serve on the Prince George's County circuit court in 2020. After just two and half years on the bench, she is now facing "sanctionable conduct" charges including failing to perform her duties impartially and engaging in inappropriate conduct during a jury trial. Ademiluyi denies the allegations.

The Commission on Judicial Disabilities published a report finding misconduct dating back to when Ademiluyi joined the judiciary shortly after her election.

The report says she almost immediately refused to comply with her training obligations as a new judge, was "insubordinate and obstinate," failed to accept responsibility for errors and blamed others instead. The report also found that she was repeatedly late, which would require her staff to have to cover for her.

Alemiluyi admits issues began with training almost immediately and were instigated by an administrative law judge who was put in charge of her training. She says that judge attempted to sabotage her career and she denies the additional charges in a written response to the commission.

The judge also accuses former Chief Judge Sheila Tillerson Adams of being particularly hostile and, antagonistic toward her and, along with others, collectively creating a "toxic environment" for work.

There will be a hearing on the charges but the commission has not yet set a date.