Prince George’s County house fire leaves 2 dogs dead
RIVERDALE, Md. - Authorities say two dogs were killed during an early morning house fire in Prince George's County.
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews
MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 5900 block of Jefferson Street in the Riverdale area.
Crews rescued the two dogs from the home but they both later died. No other injuries were reported. Officials say two adults were displaced by the fire.
Advertisement
Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department / @PGFDNews