Prince George’s County house fire leaves 2 dogs dead

Authorities say two dogs were killed during an early morning house fire in Prince George's County.

The fire happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 5900 block of Jefferson Street in the Riverdale area.

Crews rescued the two dogs from the home but they both later died. No other injuries were reported. Officials say two adults were displaced by the fire.

