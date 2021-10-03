Prince George's County firefighter killed in DC shooting

article

A veteran Prince George's Co. firefighter is dead after a shooting Saturday night in D.C.

Garry Stanley had been with the department for 20 years, his colleagues said in a Facebook post.

"Garry will be remembered most for his compassion, great laugh, and contagious smile," the Prince George's County Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association wrote.

D.C. police say Stanley, 44, of Fort Washington, Md. was killed in a shooting around 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Half Street, Southwest.

Authorities say another man and a woman were also wounded in the shooting.

Police say they're offering up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.