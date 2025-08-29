Prince George's County family pleads for help finding 19-year-old missing for a week

The Brief A 19-year-old Prince George's County woman has been missing for a week now. Her family is devastated and fearing the worst. Anyone with potential information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.



A Prince George's County family is desperate for answers after their teen daughter's disappearance. She's been missing for seven days now.

Last sighting

What we know:

Prince George’s County detectives are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Dacara Thompson.

Her parents fear something bad has possibly happened and they want your help finding their teenage daughter.

Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Thompson parking her 2013 white Ford Edge SUV in the 1800 block of Jasmine Terrace in Hyattsville around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23. She’s then seen walking down the sidewalk in the direction of Riggs Road.

Family devastated

What they're saying:

Daniel Thompson, Dacara’s father, told FOX 5 that the last time he saw his daughter was Friday night around 10 p.m. when she left his house in Lanham and told him I’ll be back.

Her mother, Carmen Thompson, was able to track her iPhone and found the SUV where she parked it on the surveillance video in Hyattsville around nine miles from her house.

"We found her car abandoned and we found her belongings in the car so I don’t know, the only thing she had was her phone and the location where we found her car," Carmen said.

Her parents told us her purse was in the SUV, containing $60 in cash, her driver’s license, house keys and credit cards.

Dacara’s parents say it’s unusual for her not to call or text them—especially for a week—and they fear the worst.

What you can do

Contact police: