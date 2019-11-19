Prince George's County cop, cancer survivor reaches out to homeless with a helping hand

With the temperatures dipping, it’s a difficult time for anyone experiencing homelessness. A Prince George’s County patrol officer went above and beyond to help a homeless man in the Marlow Heights neighborhood.

Officer Keith Gooding surprised the man, John McClam, Saturday afternoon with a massive tent, mattress, propane heater, warm clothing and gift cards. He raised $900 to buy the items within hours of setting up a gofundme account.

Gooding knows all too well about going through hard times. Several years ago the now 26-year-old was diagnosed with stage three cancer. He went through three months of six hour chemotherapy sessions, five days a week. Gooding tells FOX 5 he was excited about the opportunity to help someone else.

The Prince George’s County Department of Social Services urges anyone experiencing homelessness to head to a shelter, particularly during cold weather months. The hotline is 888-731-0999.

Officials say they understand some people would rather be out on their own and that is their choice, but ask that you call if you know of someone in need of a warm place to stay. At the very least, they can send an outreach team to make the person aware of available resources or stock them with life saving supplies.