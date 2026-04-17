Prince George’s County clerk speaks out after daytime armed carjacking

The Brief A Prince George’s County court clerk says she was carjacked at gunpoint near Woodmore Town Center in broad daylight. The suspect opened her passenger door as she parked, displayed a gun, and drove off with her vehicle; she was not injured. Police are investigating, and the victim is urging others to stay vigilant and adjust vehicle settings that automatically unlock doors.



A Prince George’s County clerk is speaking out after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight.

What we know:

Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking that happened near Woodmore Town Center around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Circuit Court Clerk Mahasin El-Amin was pulling into a parking space to take a Zoom call when a young man approached her passenger-side door, opened it and displayed a gun before driving off with her car.

She says she is sharing her experience to warn others.

"I work in the courts and see cases all the time, and you never know when it’s going to be your moment. All you can do is be vigilant," said El-Amin. When I put my car in park, it automatically unlocks, so you have to take that feature off. If you have that feature, take it off because you just never know."

El-Amin says she believed her life was in danger but was able to grab her purse and get out of the vehicle.

A bystander called 911, and police responded within minutes, per El-Amin.

El-Amin was not injured in the incident. Police say the investigation is ongoing.