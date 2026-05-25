3 injured in Southeast DC shooting, including 2 juveniles

The Brief Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Southeast Washington. All three victims were transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to area hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.



Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a shooting Monday evening in Southeast Washington, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Sixth District officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of G Street Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds: an adult man and two juvenile boys.

All three victims were transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to area hospitals with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black shirt.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text tips to 50411.