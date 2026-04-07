Prince George’s Council to vote on immigration enforcement laws

Prince George’s County leaders are expected to take a major step Tuesday as the County Council prepares to vote on several bills aimed at limiting how federal immigration agents operate within the county.

The Brief Prince George’s County leaders are set to vote on several bills limiting how federal immigration agents operate locally. One proposal would ban future county employment for anyone who works for ICE or CBP after Oct. 1 of next year. Another bill would restrict ICE agents from entering county buildings without a valid warrant or emergency circumstances.



The legislation is expected to pass and includes several measures that would place new limits on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

One proposal would ban anyone employed by ICE or CBP after Oct. 1 of next year from holding future jobs with Prince George’s County government.

Another bill would prohibit ICE agents from entering county buildings without a valid warrant or emergency circumstances. Separate legislation would require county police to respond to immigration enforcement activity and document the names, badge numbers, and agencies of federal officers on scene.

The package also includes a proposal banning law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings while interacting with the public, except when required for safety gear.

Tuesday morning’s reaction has been largely supportive, though some residents say ICE remains necessary. The council meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., with a bill signing and press conference planned later in the day.

FOX 5 is working to hear directly from Council Chair Krystal Oriadha and will provide updates as they develop.