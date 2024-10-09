Presidential campaigns in final sprint across DMV with elections less than a month away

The campaigns are now in the final sprint with Election Day 2024 now less than a month away.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make an appearance in Pennsylvania on Wednesday – the battleground state with the largest number of electoral votes. Vice President Kamala Harris has been on a media blitz with a plan to visit Arizona this week.

Is D.C. ready? FOX 5 spent all Wednesday morning getting the "Pulse of the People" from just outside of the Rhode Island Metro Station in Northeast DC.

Not surprisingly, we heard from a majority of Democrats. However, many of those who self-identified as long-time Democratics, also told FOX 5 they’re still not sure on Vice President Kamala Harris.

READ MORE: Who's ahead in the polls?