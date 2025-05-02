President Trump set to host military parade to celebrate Army's 250th birthday

The Brief President Trump will be hosting a military parade on Saturday, June 14, to honor military veterans and active-duty service members and commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday. The parade will feature reenactors, active-duty service members, and students at different U.S. military academies.



President Donald Trump is set to host a military parade in June to honor military veterans and active-duty service members and commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, according to reports.

What they're saying:

Fox News reports the parade is expected to take place on Saturday, June 14 — the 250th birthday of the United States Army and also Trump’s birthday.

The parade is expected to have reenactors, equipment and more from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Spanish-American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Gulf War/Desert Storm and the Global War on Terror (Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria). It's also slated to feature active-duty service members and students at U.S. military academies.

The White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley told Fox News Digital, "The President is planning an historic celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday that will honor generations of selfless Americans who have risked everything for our freedom."

"Exactly 250 years ago, the first American Patriots died for the cause of Independence. We owe our freedom to them, and to every solider who has given their life for our nation in the two and half centuries since."

Local perspective:

According to an official, the White House is coordinating closely with the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security, the National Parks Service and a number of other agencies to execute "this spectacular event honoring our Veterans, active-duty servicemembers, and military history."

"We love our military and take great pride in honoring our warfighters," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News Digital. "In celebration of 250 years of the U.S. Army, we will throw the biggest and most beautiful military parade in our nation's history."