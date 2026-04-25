President Trump to host King Charles III, Queen Camilla for state visit at White House next week

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The Brief President Trump will host King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a state visit in Washington, D.C. The visit runs April 27 through April 30 and includes a state dinner and formal ceremonies. It marks the first official state visit of Trump’s second term.



President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are set to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House for a multi-day state visit.

What we know:

The state visit is scheduled from Monday, April 27 through Thursday, April 30 in Washington, D.C.

According to the White House, the visit is intended to honor the longstanding relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The visit also comes as the U.S. marks 250 years of independence.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose with King Charles and Queen Camilla as they bid their farewells at Windsor Castle during a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Windsor, England. Trump nex Expand

Schedule highlights

The visit will begin Monday afternoon with a formal arrival at the White House, followed by tea and a tour of the White House grounds, including a newly expanded beehive near the kitchen garden.

On Tuesday morning, Trump and the first lady will host a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn, featuring military honors, a 21-gun salute and performances by the U.S. Marine Band.

The ceremony will include hundreds of service members from all six branches of the U.S. military — a first for a state visit, according to the White House.

Meetings and events

Following the ceremony, Trump and King Charles III will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla will take part in a separate event with students focused on cultural exchange and education.

Tuesday evening, the president and first lady will host a state dinner in honor of the visiting dignitaries.

What's next:

The visit will conclude Thursday morning with a formal farewell at the White House.