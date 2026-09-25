President Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping end DC visit with trade truce and National Archives Tour

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The Brief Chinese President Xi Jinping ended his three-day visit to Washington, D.C. on Friday. The visit included discussions with President Trump about trade, AI and the war in Iran. The leaders agreed to a two-month extension of a trade truce that was set to expire in November.



Chinese President Xi Jinping ended his three-day visit to Washington, D.C., on Friday, which included discussions with President Donald Trump about trade, AI and the war in Iran.

What we know:

The final day of the visit included a ceremonial rollout of the red carpet, a tea hosting in the White House Red Room and a motorcade trip to view historic documents at the National Archives.

The primary outcome from the talks came when the U.S. and China agreed to a two-month extension of a trade truce that was previously set to expire in November. President Trump described the visit as productive, noting that the agreement and discussions were "great for the farmers, great for everybody."

The leaders of the world's two largest economies also discussed artificial intelligence amid heavy competition in the industry.

Despite tech executives calling for a slower pace of AI deployment, questions about potential guardrails went unanswered during public appearances. Following the discussions, President Trump posted on social media that he prefers the term "super intelligence" over artificial intelligence and noted that President Xi liked the phrasing. Specific policy details were not disclosed.

During their visit to the National Archives, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump viewed a copy of the U.S. Constitution alongside President Xi and his wife. President Trump highlighted the historical contrast between the two nations.

"We're just comparing. Ours goes 250 years, which is great, and we're proud of. Theirs goes 6,000 years. So there's a little difference between 6,000 and 250. But we're very proud of our 250," President Trump said.

Presidents Trump and Xi are scheduled to meet again in China in November, followed by another meeting at the G20 Summit in Florida this December.