Prince George’s County father charged in death of his 13-month-old son

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The Brief A Temple Hills man was charged in connection with the death of his 13-month-old son. The child was found unresponsive in the family's home on September 18. The baby's father, Alwin Strachan, was charged with murder, manslaughter and child abuse.



A Maryland father is facing charges in connection with the death of his 13-month-old son, according to Prince George’s County Police.

What we know:

Alwin Strachan, 26, of Temple Hills is accused of killing his son, Kyro Strachan. Alwin has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and child abuse.

Police were called to the family’s home in the 3200 block of Curtis Drive on September 18 around 11:15 p.m. Officers found the baby unresponsive, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

An autopsy revealed that the cause of Kyro’s death was blunt force trauma. His manner of death was determined to be homicide, according to police.

During an interview, Alwin told detectives about his involvement in injuring the baby, leading to his death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police at 301-516-2512.