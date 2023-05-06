President Joe Biden to deliver commencement speech at Howard University's graduation

article

President Joe Biden will serve as the commencement speaker for Howard University's graduation ceremony next week.

Howard's 155th commencement ceremony will take place on campus at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. President Biden will receive the honorary Doctor of Letters.

"It is an honor and privilege to welcome President Biden to deliver the 2023 commencement address and celebrate the graduating Class of 2023," said Howard University president Dr. Wayne Frederick. "This honorary Doctor of Letters is much deserved for his years of transformational service as U.S. Senator, Vice President, and now as President of the United States. We are excited to receive the President as this year’s distinguished guest and recognize him for his relentless work uplifting our communities that have been historically left behind. I look forward to honoring President Biden, our honorary degree recipients, and graduating seniors at the Commencement Convocation."

Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and his family later moved to Claymont, Delaware. At age 29, President Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.

On April 25, 2019, Biden announced his candidacy for President of the United States. Later, he invited Howard University alumna Kamala Harris to become his running mate and help unite the nation as vice president.

Harris became the first Black American elected in that role.

President Biden is the seventh sitting U.S. president to deliver the keynote address at a Howard University commencement convocation.