President Biden makes stop at Georgetown bagel shop

In his first stop to a local restaurant as president, Joe Biden ordered bagels from Call Your Mother Jew-ish Deli in Georgetown on Sunday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

It represents quite the contrast from former President Trump, who rarely visited local restaurants in the previous four years.

"In his four years in Washington Donald Trump only went to one Washington restaurant and that was the one in the hotel he owned," said Washingtonian Editor Michael Schaffer.

Call Your Mother co-owner Andrew Dana tells FOX 5 Biden's order included several sesame bagels.

Dana says his employees were thrilled to have the president stop by in his motorcade and pick up food.

Advertisement

Call Your Mother Jew-ish Deli in Georgetown

"It's obviously a huge morale boost. The staff was just sort of electric and so happy and proud. The women in the kitchen who actually made those bagels were super super excited and then on a more city level it's good for small business right," said Dana.

The White House press pool reported Biden was returning from church.

In early January, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were spotted picking up takeout from Floriana in Dupont Circle.