President Biden calls for new gun restrictions following deadly Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

"When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.

With first lady Jill Biden standing by his side in the Roosevelt Room, Biden added, "I am sick and tired. We have to act."

At least 18 students were killed, according to a state senator who said he was briefed by law enforcement, in addition to a teacher.

An additional 13 children were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The deceased students are said to be 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders, approximately 7, 8 and 9-year-olds

The shooter is believed to be 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. He was reportedly a student at a local high school. He is said to have acted alone in the shooting, and his relationship to the elementary school was not immediately disclosed.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said President Biden has spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer any and all assistance he needs in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde.

