Pregnant Maryland mother contracts COVID-19, delivers miracle baby

While health experts say we are heading in the right direction in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, they warn are still not "out of the woods." A woman in Maryland is living proof, she battled the virus recently while pregnant.

28-year-old Briana Mike was born and raised in Germantown, Maryland. She is a mother of three and a fighter. She suffers from sickle cell anemia and, one month ago, she was taken to Shady Grove Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 while pregnant.

Shortly after, Mike found out she had COVID pneumonia. She was transferred from Shady Grove Hospital to the University of Maryland Hospital in Baltimore where she was put on a ventilator for weeks.

Mike was in a medically induced coma when she had a C section to deliver her baby girl. This happened on Monday, May 24th. Her family, including her aunt – Kimberly Turks, is breathing a sigh of relief.

"With the sickle cell and the COVID, we were really concerned about what was going to Brianna whether or not her or the baby were even going to get through this," said Turks.

The good news is that they both made it through and are still recovering in the hospital. What is so fitting is that Mike named her baby girl Miracle because that’s exactly what she is.

As we return to normal, Mike’s aunt wants the community to keep those with serious underlying health conditions in mind as they are still at high risk.

"I think the masks are still a good idea because you just don’t know. It’s just not for you, but you have to think about other people who you’re around," said Turks.

The family has created a GoFundMe page. They need help financially to get through this difficult time.

