Maryland reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in over a year

For the first time in over a year, Maryland health officials are reporting fewer than 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The milestone was reached on Wednesday when Maryland reported 65 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The last time the number of new cases was under 100 was on March 25, 2020. Officials say just one month ago 939 new cases were reported.

Health officials say the state's case rate has dropped to 2.79 per 100,00, with is the first time since March 30, 2020 it has been under three. The case rate has dropped by 88 percent since mid-April, officials say. Kent County became the first jurisdiction in the state to enter the green zone – with a case rate under one per 100,000.

Officials also report a positivity rate in the state at 1.44 percent -- down 75 percent since mid-April. State hospitalizations are at 345 which are down 72 percent since mid-April.

State leaders also say Maryland is ranked seventh in the nation for fully vaccinated adults (56.5 percent) with a total of 6,167,200 vaccinations.