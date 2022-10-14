Pregnant Maryland firefighter gives birth hours after helping car crash victim

A pregnant Maryland firefighter gave birth just hours after she rushed to help a woman who was trapped inside a car after it flipped over during a multi-vehicle crash last week outside Baltimore.

Megan Warfield, a firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, was about a week from her due date when she, and several other drivers, were involved in a serious crash in the Middle River area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Megan Warfield (Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)

As Megan got out of her own mangled car to assess the damage, she saw the overturned vehicle on the road ahead and rushed to help the driver. She stayed with the woman who was trapped inside and provided care to her until firefighters arrived and freed her. She stayed on the scene until all the victims were cared for, officials say.

Less than 24 hours later – Megan gave birth to a beautiful baby girl!

Posts on social media say mom and baby are happy and healthy and that Megan can’t wait to get back out helping others!