Praying mantis hitches ride on hat of Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles during game

The Washington Nationals got a little extra help in the outfield Monday when a praying mantis hitched a ride on the cap of outfielder Victor Robles.

The bug took the field with Robles in the top of the ninth. When the insect moved to the brim of his hat, the centerfielder even made sure it knew how many outs were in the inning!

Fans were hoping the rally mantis would bring the team some good luck – but the luck ran out and the Nationals lost to the Phillies 7 – 5.

It wasn't the only animal encounter on the field Monday. A cat kept the ground crew at bay as it dashed around the outfield at Yankee Stadium when New York took on Baltimore.