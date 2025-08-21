Powerball: Two $500,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Maryland, jackpot now $700M

The Brief Two Powerball players in Prince George’s County won $500,000 each in the Double Play drawing on Aug. 20. The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $700 million for the Aug. 23 drawing. Winners have 182 days to claim their prizes at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.



The Powerball's Double Play feature showered luck on two players in Prince George’s County, each securing a $500,000 prize.

Powerball winners and upcoming jackpot

The two winning tickets were sold at Landover Hills Exxon and A-1 Laundromat in Riverdale. The lucky players matched all five white balls in the Double Play drawing, though they missed out on the Power Ball number.

Tickets that match all six numbers in the Double Play drawing win the top prize of $10 million. The winners have 182 days from the Aug. 20 drawing date to claim their prizes at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

With no jackpot winner on Aug. 20, the Powerball prize has climbed to an estimated $700 million for the next drawing on Aug. 23. The cash option for this massive prize is $316.3 million.

What we know:

Powerball tickets cost $2, with Double Play available for an additional $1, giving players another shot at winning. Maryland Lottery's profits have significantly contributed to the state's finances since 1973, awarding billions in prizes.

Maryland Lottery has seen a surge in Powerball interest, selling over $24.5 million worth of tickets since May 31. This has resulted in over $6.9 million in prizes, including two $1 million wins.

Details about the winners from Landover and Riverdale remain undisclosed, including their plans for the prize money.