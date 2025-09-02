Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold at Wawa in Virginia

article

The Brief A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Virginia for Monday night's drawing. It was worth $1 million and sold at a Wawa. The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $1.3 billion.



The Powerball jackpot keeps growing, but one lucky winner in Virginia got a piece of the prize on Monday!

What we know:

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Wawa at 8704 Sudley Road in Manassas.

The winning ticket matched the first five numbers for Monday's drawing, but missed the Powerball number.

Two other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Virginia, each worth $150,000 and bought online using the Virginia Lottery mobile app.

Big picture view:

The Powerball jackpot has spiked to a staggering $1.3 billion after no winning ticket was sold in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for Monday night’s 1.1 billion drawing were 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 with Powerball 5.

No one has matched all six Powerball numbers since May 31.