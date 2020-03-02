Potomac River water taxis back in service

article

Water taxis are back on the Potomac River! They're an easy and affordable way to get from the District to Alexandria without driving.

The water taxis stop at The Wharf in D.C., Alexandria and the National Harbor.

To catch a ride, the cost is $13 for adults and $9 dollars for children.

ALEXANDRIA, VA - APRIL 18, 2018: A sign points the way to a Potomac River water taxi in the Old Town section of Alexandria, Virginia. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

