Potomac High School graduate hit and killed by train in North Carolina

Kyle Honore was just starting his freshman year of college at Wingate University near Charlotte, North Carolina and his loved ones say his life was taken too soon.

The schools tells FOX 5 DC at 10:45 pm Tuesday night, Honore was hit by a train near campus and later died at the hospital.

Before attending Wingate University, Honore went to Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia.

His parents just dropped him off at college this past Sunday. FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke with his father, Keith Honore, on the phone who says, "We thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and are asking for privacy during this difficult time."

Wingate University’s President Dr. Rhett Brown said, "At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. we can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other."

Honore was a student-athlete playing on the men’s basketball team. The Associate Head Coach, Marcus Kirkland said, "Kyle was a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly. Kyle was a great addition to the team and showed great promise coming out of high school as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter as point guard."

Wingate University and Potomac High School say they plan to provide support to the family and have resources available for students coping with this tragedy.

Potomac High School released this statement: "The Honore family has been very involved and supportive of Potomac High School, and we are extremely saddened to hear about the death of Potomac High graduate Kyle Honore. We are currently working to provide support to his family, as well as support to the Potomac High students, who return to class on Monday."

FOX 5 spoke with one of Honore’s former basketball coaches, Aaron Jones, who describes him as a talented young man and mentioned no one ever had anything bad to say about him.

"He was incredibly humble. I mean, he had every accolade – he won player of the year, first team all-state, obviously he played college basketball, but he was so humble and selfless. He never, ever made anything about him. He was so humble and so selfless. And he was one of the only kids that I’ve coached that would send me a text saying ‘Hey Coach – Just checking on you," said Jones.