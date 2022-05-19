Potential measles exposure warnings for locations in Loudoun County, Fairfax County

The Virginia Department of Health has issued a potential measles exposure warning for specific locations in Northern Virginia after an unvaccinated child was found to have contracted the illness during international travel.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The potential exposure sites are as follows:

Kaiser Permanente Ashburn Medical Center

43480 Yukon Drive,

Ashburn, VA 20147-7915

Loudoun County| May 13, 2022

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Inova Fairfax Hospital – Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

3300 Gallows Road

Falls Church, VA 22042

Fairfax County | May 15, 2022

5:30 p.m. to May 16 at 2 a.m.

Inova Fairfax Hospital – Pediatric and Adult Emergency Departments

3300 Gallows Road

Falls Church, VA 22042

Fairfax County | May 16, 2022

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Outside of these locations and times, it is believed that the risk to the community is low.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The child is in stable condition and improving, officials say.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth, or throat of an infected individual.

Vaccinated people don't need to take action, officials said. The risk is very low to anyone who has only received one dose, but officials advise that they contact a health care provider about another dose.

Unvaccinated people may be at risk of getting measles from this exposure and should contact the health department or their health care provider for advice and stay away from others if they notice symptoms, officials said.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this article