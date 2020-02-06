Postal worker finds 2-year-old boy safe along Interstate 95 after missing overnight from Howard County

Authorities say a U.S. Postal worker found a 2-year-old boy safe along a busy interstate Thursday morning after the child had gone missing overnight from his home in Howard County.

Police say Ethan Adeyemi had last been seen around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday running from family members outside his house in the 7800 block of Blue Stream Drive in the Elkridge area. According to officers, the boy left the house after following an adult outside.

Officials say officers searched throughout the night for the boy who investigators say is non-verbal but claps in response to his name.

Shortly after 8 a.m. the postal worker, who had seen news reports about Ethan’s disappearance, spotted the boy along the northbound side of Interstate 95 just before Route 103. He took Ethan into his vehicle where he remained until emergency responders arrived.

Ethan was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he appears to be in good health.

Officials say nearly a hundred police, fire and volunteers were involved in the search.