Postal Service issues warning about unclaimed package scam

The United States Postal Service has issued a warning about an unclaimed package scam targeting the personal information of people across the country.

In a video posted to X, U.S. Postal Inspector Andrea Avery says text messages claiming to be from the USPS have been pinging cell phones across the country asking recipients to claim a package. But it's a scam, she says.

Warning issued about unclaimed package scam

"These texts are part of an international phishing scheme designed to steal personal information from recipients," Avery explained. "If you click on that link in the text message you'll be inviting the scam artist into your life."

The scam, also known as a smishing scam, could expose personal information about your identity or bank account details. Avery says to delete the text message immediately if you do receive one.

Postal Inspector urges vigilance and caution

The Postal Service offers free tools to track specific packages, but customers are required to either register online, or initiate a text message, and provide a tracking number.