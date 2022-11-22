Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says

article

An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.

Postal inspectors have assumed investigative responsibility. Officials say the suspect was a male of 20 to 3- years of age, wearing a black jacket and tan pants, and fled on a cruiser-style bicycle.

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. A reward up to $50,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.