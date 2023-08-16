Possible tegu lizard sighting prompts report of alligator in Beltsville: authorities

Authorities say a possible tegu lizard sighting prompted a report of an alligator on the loose in Prince George's County.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources officials say Natural Resources Police officers were called to an area outside the Lighthouse at Twin Lakes Apartments building on Lakehouse Road in the Beltsville area earlier this week after they received a report of an alligator sighting.

Officials say the spoke to the resident service coordinator at the property who shared photos taken by a resident on the property. The officer could not locate the reptile at the scene..

The photos were sent to DNR’s Wildlife and Heritage Service unit who identified it as a tegu lizard. They have received no other reports at this time.

The lizards are popular in the pet trade and can grow to 4 feet long, according to the release. Sightings can be reported to DNR at 1-877-620-8DNR (8367). Rules for captive reptile and amphibians in Maryland can be found online.