Possible overdose of Charles County student under investigation

Authorities are investigating a possible overdose on Friday at a Charles County middle school.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office says the unidentified student at Matthew Henson Middle School, located in Indian Head, Maryland, was taken to the school nurse after reporting chest pain.

As result of the student's condition, school administrators and the school resource officer were notified, and the student was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The student remains hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the student ingested several pills referred to as "Full Moons" in an attempt to get high.

Investigators said they suspect the pills to have been Benadryl pills, a common antihistamine, which the student is believed to have ingested an excess of.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to police at 301-609-3282.

In response to the incident, the Charles County Sheriff's Office is urging parent to speak to their children about the dangers of taking unknown pills, and consuming drugs that are not administered properly.