A portrait of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings was unveiled Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol.

Cummings died in 2019 at age 68 due to complications from longstanding health challenges.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Portrait of late Rep. Elijah Cummings unveiled at US Capitol

He was an influential figure who represented a large district of Baltimore. He also served as the powerful chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

"He was so astute, so smart, so wise, so strategic and the rest. And that's why he made such a big difference," said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The portrait will hang in the Rayburn House Office Building’s Oversight and Reform Committee hearing room.