Porta-potty destroyed by fireworks in Montgomery County park, officials say

Montgomery County park officials say fireworks led to the destruction of one of the park's portable toilets.

Park Police found the damaged unit at Gunner’s Lake Park near the 600 block of Grey Eagle Court near Circle Gate Drive. Officials say the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

The damage is estimated around $5,000. No additional information has been provided about who had the fireworks.

