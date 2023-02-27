Porsche carjacked at gunpoint in Dupont Circle: DC Police

article

A Porsche was carjacked at gunpoint in DC's Dupont Circle neighborhood early Monday morning, according to DC Police.

The carjacking happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning in the 1300 block of 20th Street NW.

READ MORE: DC police vehicles vandalized in front of downtown headquarters

The victim says a group of men got out of multiple cars and stole his Porsche while pointing a handgun toward him. The victim then flagged down an MPD officer.

The stolen car is a gray 2013 Porsche Cayenne.

Police have not released any photos or videos of the incident or any suspect information.