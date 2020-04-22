Police: Woman charged after spitting on 2 people in separate incidents

Philadelphia police say a woman has been charged after spitting on two people in separate incidents in Center City.

Jacqueline McBride, 27, has been charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment, police announced Thursday night.

According to police, on Sunday, April 19, around 11:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street, the woman bumped into someone and words were exchanged about adhering to social distancing.

Police say the woman lowered her mask stated, "B----, I don't have the virus," and spit in the person's face. She then fled the location. The person, who was wearing a protective mask and glasses, was not injured.

“I was in the cheese department and she bumped into me from behind and I was like that was rude there’s a pandemic going on. She got al huffy-puffy and she’s like b****I’ll fight you right now, and took off her mask and spit in my face," Di Bruno Bros shopper Alexis Danilo told FOX 29.

Investigators say a witness, an employee of the store, stated that the same female was inside of the store the day prior and spit on him after a verbal dispute over how she wanted to pay for her items.

