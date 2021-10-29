Threats to Northern Virginia malls, shopping centers could be activated ISIS cell: military source

FOX 5 has learned that threats to multiple malls and shopping centers could be linked to an activated ISIS cell.

We're told, the cell could carry out an attack within the next 72 hours.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis held a press conference saying his department is taking this very seriously.

"Because we received information with a public safety value added to it, it’s our responsibility to have a greater presence, to be more aware and ask the community to have their eyes and ears peeled for more suspicious activity," said Davis.

FOX 5 asked Chief Davis what type of threat or suspicious activity are they hearing about and he could not get into the specific details at the time.

At Fair Oaks Mall, officers were seen walking around on foot patrolling the area as well as flashing blue lights from police cars. The same scene is happening over at Tyson’s Corner.

That is the type of beefed-up security that people in Virginia can expect at malls and shopping centers this holiday weekend and through Election Day.

Shoppers tell FOX 5 this is unfortunate because they were looking forward to taking their children trick or treating without worry and now plan to be a little more cautious.

One person said, "It doesn’t surprise me with the way things have gotten in this country."

Another added, "You don’t know what’s going to happen until it happens. Hopefully it won’t happen this weekend."

Chief Davis said an increase police presence is typical during the holiday season.

