Fairfax County police release new video of suspect in 73-year-old’s killing at ATM

Fairfax County police have released new surveillance video that they say shows a suspect in the murder of a 73-year-old man during a robbery at an ATM on Annandale Road in Falls Church.

On Friday, police made an impassioned plea to the public to help them located Nelson Alexander’s killer.

The 73-year-old man was reportedly on his way to work early in the morning on Oct. 20 when he stopped to use the ATM at a Wells Fargo bank location.

While Alexander was using the machine, a stick-up man approached him, and threatened him with a gun.

During the incident, the man fired his weapon, critically injuring Alexander.

He died days later a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives determined that a 2009 Nissan Murano was stolen from a location in the city of Alexandria, prior to the shooting. They believe the same vehicle was caught on camera racing away from the crime scene.

They found the vehicle on Sunday morning on Marshall Street, near the scene of the shooting.

The new video and photographs police released on Friday shows the alleged killer and several people linked to the suspect. The video was recorded when the suspects reportedly "entered Fairfax County" – hours before Alexander was shot at 5:20 a.m.

The video shows the subjects boarding a Metro bus near the Seven Corners Shopping Center in the 6200 block of Arlington Boulevard.

The subjects reportedly rode the bus until getting off in the city of Alexandria, where the Murano was stolen.

The day of the shooting, police released video showing the incident at the ATM. The gunman was masked, but police believe his distinct sneakers and backpack could jog the memory of someone who might see him.

Fairfax County police say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the effort – contributing with a $10,000 reward.

