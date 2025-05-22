Police warn of 'South American theft group' reportedly burglarizing homes in DMV

A local police department is issuing a warning about an international group of burglars making their way to the D.C. area.

Police say they're responsible for a number of high-profile home invasions in the country and they're an ongoing problem for Virginia's largest police department.

What we know:

They're known as the "South American theft group" or "crime tourists," and according to law enforcement, they have a presence in the DMV — specifically Fairfax County.

Overall, burglaries in the county are down 22% but this criminal enterprise is a concern for police. Police Chief Kevin Davis is calling a challenge for his department.

"They are organized. They are increasingly using women to perpetrate these burglaries, where they will go knock on a door or ring a doorbell to see if someone comes to the door, and then commit the burglary, typically from an elevated second story or above platform. So, we are still seeing that exist," Davis said.

Dig deeper:

Over the past couple years, we've seen a nationwide trend of these burglars crossing state lines, breaking into homes and leaving with thousands of dollars worth of items and even cash.

Last year, authorities arrested a number of men from Chile who were accused of targeting homes of NFL players when they were away at games. It is believed that these men are part of the South American Theft Group.

Recent crime numbers show that homicides, aggravated assaults, sex offenses and robberies are down in Fairfax County this year compared to the first quarter of 2024..

But Chief Davis says regardless, his department is working with the FBI Washington Field Office and federal prosecutors to invesitgate these cases.

FOX 5 has reached out to Fairfax County police for additional details on these specific incidents, like what areas in the county we are seeing these burglaries or how many cases they're looking into. We're waiting to hear back.