Police video released from deadly officer-involved shooting in Towson

Officials have released body-worn camera footage from a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in early June in Baltimore County.

The incident happened on the night of June 5 at an apartment building in the 500 block of Virginia Avenue in Towson, not far from Towson Town Center.

Police said officers first responded to the scene for an unknown trouble call, and once arriving, they heard gunshots in the area prompting officers to go to an apartment located inside the building.

The body-worn camera video, released by the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday, shows that officers outside the door of the apartment as a suspect was walking out. In the video, the suspect can be seen raising a gun towards officers before the officers shot in the suspect's direction. The suspect was hit and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified the suspect as Joseph Robert Henry Thompson, 66, of Towson

One of the officers involved in the incident was also shot. Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital, and later released after being treated.

Investigators said after the exchange of gunfire, officers went inside the apartment the suspect came from and found a person who was suffering from a life-threatening injury. Police did not make it clear how that victim was injured. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and police have not provided an update on their condition.