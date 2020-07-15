Police vehicle set on fire in DC near Supreme Court

Multiple streets around the Supreme Court building in D.C. are blocked after a police cruiser was set on fire, according to Fox News.

The network was uncertain whether the cruiser on Maryland Avenue, Northeast belongs to U.S. Capitol Police or Supreme Court Police.

A suspect is reportedly in custody after suffering minor injuries.

According to Fox News, a witness saw the person in custody set the vehicle on fire.

This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

