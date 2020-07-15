Police vehicle set on fire in DC near Supreme Court
WASHINGTON - Multiple streets around the Supreme Court building in D.C. are blocked after a police cruiser was set on fire, according to Fox News.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
The network was uncertain whether the cruiser on Maryland Avenue, Northeast belongs to U.S. Capitol Police or Supreme Court Police.
A suspect is reportedly in custody after suffering minor injuries.
According to Fox News, a witness saw the person in custody set the vehicle on fire.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Maryland man charged in DC 11-year-old’s death pleads not guilty
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.
WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE