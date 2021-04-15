Montgomery County rape suspect in custody after massive Gaithersburg downtown Crown search

article

Montgomery County police say a rape suspect who ran away when they tried to arrest him is in custody after a massive police presence search Gaithersburg’s downtown Crown neighborhood on Thursday.

Police said he would be identified once he’d been processed.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They said no one was in danger during the search, although they asked people to shelter in place while it was underway.

The units that responded included at least one SWAT vehicle.

Advertisement

Police stressed that Thursday’s search was not linked to an incident in which Gaithersburg police heard what they believed to be a gunman firing one round at them, prompting a shelter-in-place order in the North Summit Avenue neighborhood.

READ MORE: Gaithersburg shooting suspect on the loose after firing at officers from 'higher elevation'