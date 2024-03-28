D.C. police have made an arrest they believe is connected to an officer-involved shooting near the Silver Hill Plaza Shopping Center in Prince George's County.

Investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department are still at the scene of the shooting in the 5700 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights. A D.C. police spokesperson told FOX 5 that the suspects allegedly linked to the shooting were taken into police custody just before 3:30 p.m.

Police shooting under investigation in District Heights; suspects arrested in Southeast DC

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.