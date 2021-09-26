Officer shoots armed suspect in Prince George's County, police say

article

Police in Prince George's County say they shot an armed suspect after a carjacking Sunday morning.

It happened on the 3100 block of Branch Avenue in Temple Hills, Md.

Police say they will brief reporters from the scene soon:

Police say they responded at 11:12 a.m. to the scene for a reported carjacking.

They encountered two suspects, who fled in opposite directions.

Police say one suspect pulled a handgun out of his waistband. An officer shot the armed suspect in the lower body. That suspect has been taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police say they recovered the suspect's gun at the scene.

The other suspect is still on the run.

No other details were immediately available.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.