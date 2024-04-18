Police seize suspected cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, $16k, and more in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County police have arrested and charged a suspect for drug possession.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Avic Tadeusz Garcelon of Annapolis, Maryland.

Police executed a search warrant on April 17, in a room at the La Quinta Inn located at 1734 Nursery Road in Linthicum, after receiving information about potential narcotic distribution in the county. Garcelon was taken into custody.

The search resulted in the seizure of a Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .380 handgun, roughly 1.16 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 1,886 pills of suspected alprazolam, approximately 258.38 grams of suspected ketamine, approximately 214.05 grams of suspected MDMA, 80 pills of suspected fentanyl, roughly 90.45 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, $16,433.00 U.S. currency, two .380 live rounds, and three digital scales with suspected CDS residue.

