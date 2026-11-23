Image 1 of 2 ▼ 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast armed Robbery

The Brief Suspects are wanted for an armed robbery in Southeast D.C. Police said the suspects took items from a victim who met them to make an exchange from an online marketplace. During the incident, the suspects assaulted the victim and one showed a handgun.



D.C. police are seeking to identify suspects involved in an armed robbery during an online marketplace exchange in Southeast on Friday, Oct. 30.

What we know:

Police said a victim met with the suspects in the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, around 3:15 p.m. to exchange items from an online marketplace. According to charging documents, the victim planned to trade items for a Moose Knuckle jacket.

The suspects assaulted the victim, and one showed a handgun during the exchange, police said. The suspects then took the victim's property before fleeing the scene. Charging documents detail that a Spyder sweatsuit and a pair of Ksubi jeans were taken.

The suspects were captured on surveillance.

D.C. residents who are looking to sell items through online marketplaces are encouraged to use safe exchange zones located at each district police station and at the Special Operations Division's Harbor Patrol.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of these suspects is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.