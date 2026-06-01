Police seek suspect in Southeast DC dog stabbing case

The Brief Authorities in Washington, D.C. are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stabbing a dog in Southeast. The pit bull, Edward, was taken into care by the Brandywine Valley SPCA and is recovering. Officials say they are continuing to investigate what led to the attack and are urging anyone with relevant information or video to come forward.



Authorities in Washington, D.C. are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stabbing a dog in Southeast, an incident that left the animal seriously injured but now recovering.

What we know:

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department after officials say they received an anonymous report that a man attacked a dog on the 2300 block of Nicholson Street SE around 9:30 Saturday morning.

Responding officers located the injured dog, identified as Edward, a pit bull who was later taken into care by the Brandywine Valley SPCA, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, and a search of the surrounding area did not turn up any leads.

What they're saying:

At the shelter, officials say Edward is now in stable condition and continuing to recover.

"We’re very happy to report after receiving care from our medical team, at our facility, that he is in stable condition, and he’s doing well," Erin Johnson with Brandywine Valley SPCA said.

She added that anyone with information about the incident should contact the Humane Rescue Alliance, which handles animal cruelty investigations in the District.

What you can do:

Officials say they are continuing to investigate what led to the attack and are urging anyone with relevant information or video to come forward. The goal, they say, is both to identify the suspect and to ensure accountability in the case.

Once fully recovered, Edward is expected to be placed for adoption through the shelter system.