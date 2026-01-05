Police seek suspected porch pirate after package theft in Southeast DC

article

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a package theft in southeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Police said the theft happened on Dec. 29, 2025, at a home in the 900 block of North Carolina Avenue SE.

Investigators said a suspect stole a package from the front porch of the residence. No additional details about the suspect have been released.

The case is listed under CCN: 25425648.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411. Tips can be provided anonymously.