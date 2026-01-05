Expand / Collapse search

Police seek suspected porch pirate after package theft in Southeast DC

Published  January 5, 2026 8:49am EST
Washington, D.C.
The Brief

    • Police are investigating a package theft in southeast D.C.
    • The theft happened on North Carolina Avenue SE late last month.
    • Investigators are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a package theft in southeast Washington, D.C.

What we know:

Police said the theft happened on Dec. 29, 2025, at a home in the 900 block of North Carolina Avenue SE.

Investigators said a suspect stole a package from the front porch of the residence. No additional details about the suspect have been released.

The case is listed under CCN: 25425648.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411. Tips can be provided anonymously.

The Source: This article is based on information released by the Metropolitan Police Department.

