Police Seek Suspect in Assault with a wrench in DC

DC's Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a suspect involved in an assault with a wrench that took place on Friday in the 2600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

According to police, at around 3:56 pm, the suspect approached the victim and following a verbal altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim using a wrench and then fled the scene.

Law enforcement officials have obtained surveillance footage capturing the suspect's image, seen below.

Source: MPD

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the individual depicted in the photos to refrain from taking action themselves but to promptly contact the police at (202) 727-9099. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips by texting the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

In an effort to encourage cooperation, Crime Solvers of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for this crime committed within the District.